Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Invests $10.29 Million in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 194,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $229,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,789. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $59.94. 6,386,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,366,904. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $60.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile



Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

