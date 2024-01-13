Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $10.13 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1,283.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,903 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.10. 6,359,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,165,257. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.10 and its 200-day moving average is $96.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

