Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PSX stock traded up $2.59 on Friday, hitting $132.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,909,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $138.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.79 and its 200-day moving average is $116.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

