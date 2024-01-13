Compass (NYSE:COMP) vs. Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) and Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Symbolic Logic and Compass’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbolic Logic N/A N/A $17.44 million N/A N/A Compass $6.02 billion 0.27 -$601.50 million ($0.87) -3.91

Symbolic Logic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbolic Logic N/A N/A N/A Compass -8.08% -82.80% -27.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Symbolic Logic and Compass, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A Compass 0 3 4 0 2.57

Compass has a consensus target price of $3.49, suggesting a potential upside of 2.70%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than Symbolic Logic.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Compass shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Symbolic Logic has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compass beats Symbolic Logic on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc., a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects. The company was formerly known as Evolving Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Symbolic Logic, Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Compass

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

