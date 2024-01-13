Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) PT Raised to $52.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

