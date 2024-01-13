Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,794 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 31,482 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $29,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,742,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,128,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $173.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.