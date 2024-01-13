Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Raised to C$64.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Veritas Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank set a C$77.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$71.72.

TSE CCA opened at C$60.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$55.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.78 and a 1-year high of C$77.67.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.61. The business had revenue of C$747.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$755.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 8.1535381 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.854 dividend. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is currently 39.09%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

