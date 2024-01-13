Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.854 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$60.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.09. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.06.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.61. The company had revenue of C$747.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$755.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 8.1535381 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank set a C$77.00 target price on Cogeco Communications and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.72.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

