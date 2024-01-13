Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZBRA traded down $6.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.87. 625,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,621. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $351.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

