CIBC Raises TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$18.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.25.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$10.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.04. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$10.02 and a 1-year high of C$13.97.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 17.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.5202899 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.37%.

In related news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. Also, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. Insiders have sold 156,463 shares of company stock worth $1,712,367 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

