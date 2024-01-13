CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,765 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $17,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.79. 4,501,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a one year low of $75.67 and a one year high of $130.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.15.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

