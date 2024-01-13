CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,734 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $16,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.34.

Airbnb stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.14. 2,481,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.42 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $3,117,766.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,754,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $3,117,766.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,754,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,355,967 shares of company stock worth $186,341,686. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

