CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $497,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $534.19. 434,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $531.67 and a 200-day moving average of $504.09. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $551.91. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.14.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

