Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Chubb by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 50,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.53.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.55. 1,446,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.