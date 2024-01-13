CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 2,452 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.70. 30,373,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,891,624. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $48.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

