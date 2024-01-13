CFO4Life Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $4,642,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 in the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,319,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,783,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

