CFO4Life Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.3% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,053,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.41 and its 200 day moving average is $222.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

