Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $176.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CE. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.63.

Shares of CE stock opened at $147.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $159.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.95 and a 200-day moving average of $128.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

