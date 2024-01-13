Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 7.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.