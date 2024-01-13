Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.8% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 433,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,817 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,493,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.89. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

