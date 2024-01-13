Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3 %

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.10. 2,429,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,036. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.02. The firm has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

