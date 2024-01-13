Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 573,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.4 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,562,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,419. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.