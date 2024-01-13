Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.20.

NYSE:BEP opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.51 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -275.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 101.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

