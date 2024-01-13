Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Raised to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.80.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 24.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $400.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,210.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

