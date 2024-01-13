BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 64.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $84,869.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BILL news, Director David Hornik bought 17,710 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,437.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,065.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,363. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.88. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.94 and a 1-year high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $304.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. Analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BILL from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BILL in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

