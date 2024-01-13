Benchmark Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $128.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $150.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.80.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.69. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The company has a market capitalization of $182.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,622.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 128,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

