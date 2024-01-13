BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$57.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$57.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$57.25 price target on shares of BCE and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$58.29.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$54.82 on Tuesday. BCE has a 52-week low of C$49.57 and a 52-week high of C$65.66. The stock has a market cap of C$50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$53.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.66.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.21 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.2594368 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 158.61%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

