Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Raised to $33.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.64.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $468,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $468,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $148,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,160.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $1,271,885. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.0% during the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,102,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,662,000 after acquiring an additional 191,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,408,000 after acquiring an additional 164,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

