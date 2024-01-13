AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 2.4% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $33,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO traded up $22.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,569.10. 109,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,584. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,624.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,550.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.45 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,858.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoZone

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,163 shares of company stock worth $59,452,840 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.