AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,580 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2,188.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,658,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,443,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

