Aspire Wealth Management Corp Has $1.19 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.47. 335,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,339. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.