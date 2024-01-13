Aspire Wealth Management Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.9% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,992 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.09.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

