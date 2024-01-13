Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.56

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.56 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 16499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Asahi Kasei Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

Featured Stories

