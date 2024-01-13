Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Holdings Cut by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 164,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 24,338 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $589,222.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,737,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,472,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 24,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $589,222.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,737,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,472,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.77.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.27% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The business had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

