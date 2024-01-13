Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 77.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,978 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $46.50. 2,930,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,224. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.