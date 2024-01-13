Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $122.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $118.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.47. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $71.36 and a fifty-two week high of $120.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.26%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 33.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

