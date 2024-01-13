Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 821 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 579.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $437.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,182,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,381. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.03. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $439.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.