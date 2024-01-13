American Express (NYSE:AXP) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $157.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.21.

NYSE AXP opened at $182.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $189.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.19 and a 200-day moving average of $164.45. The company has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

