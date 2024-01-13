Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $48.58 Million Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204,221 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $48,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 2,063.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $84,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Price Performance

NYSE WBS opened at $49.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $677.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Webster Financial

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Read More

