Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna

Susquehanna downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Susquehanna currently has $40.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Melius downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 279.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 456.1% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

