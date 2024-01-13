Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock Position Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $48,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALG. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,558,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Alamo Group by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Alamo Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total value of $128,617.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total value of $128,617.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $253,903.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,229.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,116 shares of company stock worth $590,219. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alamo Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Alamo Group stock opened at $203.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.18 and a 1-year high of $216.34.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $419.64 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

