Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.45.

Aflac Stock Up 0.1 %

AFL stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.52. Aflac has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $84.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 99,608.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after buying an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 71.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after buying an additional 2,707,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

