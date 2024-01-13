Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Increased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 453.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,617 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $596.54. 1,472,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $599.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $551.60. The company has a market capitalization of $271.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

