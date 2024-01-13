AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Lifted by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 3.1% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $26,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after purchasing an additional 28,049,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.81.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $162.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $292.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.82 and its 200 day moving average is $146.92. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $166.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

