20,063 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Purchased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,342,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Boot Barn by 350.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Boot Barn by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after purchasing an additional 86,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boot Barn by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,533,000 after purchasing an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after purchasing an additional 342,539 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOOT. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Boot Barn Trading Down 1.3 %

BOOT opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average is $81.95. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

