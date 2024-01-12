Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 698 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.21.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $185.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $189.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.60 and its 200-day moving average is $164.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

