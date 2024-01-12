XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $100.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on XPO from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

Get XPO alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on XPO

XPO Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of XPO traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.34. The stock had a trading volume of 112,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,342. XPO has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $90.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.05.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that XPO will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO by 66.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 14.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.