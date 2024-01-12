Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Weis Markets from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Weis Markets Price Performance

NYSE:WMK opened at $62.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.43. Weis Markets has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $89.22.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weis Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Weis Markets in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 189.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

