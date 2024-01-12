Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

VERA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $18.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $836.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

