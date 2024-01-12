Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 78.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,666,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 677,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,163,000 after purchasing an additional 32,621 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $437.71. 866,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,366,457. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $439.80.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.